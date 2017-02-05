'La La Land' continues dance to the Oscars with DGA win

Damien Chazelle, director of "La La Land," poses with his girlfriend Olivia Hamilton at the 69th annual Directors Guild of America Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Kenneth Lonergan, director of "Manchester by the Sea," poses at the 69th annual Directors Guild of America Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Denis Villeneuve, director of "Arrival," poses on the red carpet at the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Kenneth Lonergan, left, director of "Manchester by the Sea," holds his nominee's medallion as he poses with cast member Casey Affleck backstage at the 69th annual Directors Guild of America Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Garth Davis, director of "Lion," holds his First-Time Feature Film award backstage at the 69th annual Directors Guild of America Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Barry Jenkins, director of "Moonlight," poses backstage with his nominee's medallion at the 69th annual Directors Guild of America Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Damien Chazelle, director of "La La Land," holds his nominee's medallion backstage at the 69th annual Directors Guild of America Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Associated Press

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- "La La Land" director Damien Chazelle has waltzed off with the top honor at the Directors Guild of America Awards held Saturday in Beverly Hills.

At 32-years-old, Chazelle, a first-time nominee, is the youngest ever recipient of the prize. The DGA win is the next step on the path to the Oscars. Only seven times has the DGA winner not gone on to win the directing prize at the Academy Awards.

Chazelle said, "I'm a movie maker because I'm a movie lover."

Chazelle was up against Barry Jenkins for "Moonlight," Kenneth Lonergan for "Manchester by the Sea," Garth Davis for "Lion," and Denis Villeneueve for "Arrival." All but Davis are also nominated for the Oscar.