posted: 2/5/2017 7:00 AM

Far-right official: Brexit, Trump give French reason to vote

Associated Press
LYON, France -- The top lieutenant of far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen says Britain's decision to leave the European Union and the election of U.S. President Donald Trump have given the French a "reason to vote" because it can result in real change.

Le Pen supporters were pouring into the congress center in Lyon on Sunday, the second day of a conference by Le Pen's anti-immigration National Front party. She will be speaking about her 144 presidential commitments unveiled a day earlier, a nationalist agenda aimed at throwing off the European Union, NATO and the status quo.

Florian Philippot said people who thought voting "served nothing" because it brought no change now have proof that an alternative is possible. He says he likes Trump's tweets because they "break the politically correct" mold.

