updated: 2/5/2017 3:31 PM

Wauconda man identified as victim of fatal crash

Daily Herald report

A 62-year-old man killed in a crash last week has been identified as Steve Young of Wauconda, Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper said Sunday.

Young was driving north on Darrell Road near Wauconda about 5:15 p.m. Thursday when his 2000 Buick Regal left the road, went into a ditch and hit a tree, authorities said. He was the only occupant of the car and had been wearing a seat belt.

Young was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy revealed he suffered fatal internal injuries, Cooper said.

The Lake County Sheriff's office is investigating the crash.

