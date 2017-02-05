Sniors treated to 'Street Scenes' preview at Carmel High

Breaking News Bar
 
  • Katrina Seabright sings "When You Wish Upon a Star" during the production of "The Final Quest; Ark of Light" on Sunday at Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein. The free performance for senior citizens Sunday was a preview of next weekend's 43rd annual Carmel Street Scenes.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Aliens dance to the song "2099" during the production of "The Final Quest; Ark of Light" on Sunday at Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein. Sunday's performance for senior citizens was a preview of next weekend's 43rd annual Carmel Street Scenes fundraiser at the school.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Senior Mike Orsini plays an astronaut as he sings in the scene, "Sky Full of Stars," during the production of "The Final Quest; Ark of Light" on Sunday at Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein. The free performance for senior citizens Sunday was a preview of next weekend's 43rd annual Carmel Street Scenes.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Area seniors got a free sneak preview of this year's Street Scenes fundraising show at Carmel Catholic High School.

Sunday's performance at the Mundelein school featured Carmel students dancing and singing in the dress rehearsal of the always popular student show, one aspect of the 43rd annual Street Scenes event set for Feb. 10 and 11.

This year's theme is "Spaces Out," and the event will feature more than 50 local bands, comedy showrooms, the cabaret-style student show and a Las Vegas-style casino, plus food and drink.

"This year, the overall theme is about space," said writer/director Denise Sebastiano. "I wanted to do something really out exciting, colorful and out there.

"We have an unbelievable tech-savvy show in store for (audiences)," she added. "I think they are going to be really surprised this year what the kids have done."

Colorful sets and celestial beings moved from scene to scene, dancing and singing to songs like "Space Oddity," "Aquarius" and "Fly Me to the Moon," using a cast of 48 students and a crew of 15.

"Street Scenes is a wonderful thing here at Carmel. As a senior, I get a chance to sing and dance with all my friends and people I've known for quite awhile. It's a great opportunity and a great thing for the school," Michael Orsini said before going on stage in his role as an astronaut.

Proceeds from Street Scenes support Carmel Catholic educational programs.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. each evening and the party will continue well past midnight. Entertainment will start at 7 p.m. and the last show each day will begin at 12:30 a.m.

Guests must be 21 or older to enter. Proceeds support Carmel Catholic's educational programs and mission.

This year's showrooms include: The Grayslake Show, Lake Zurich Show, Waukegan Show, Improv Playhouse, Karaoke Room, Magicians, Stand-Up Comedians, The Irish Pub and more.

For more information, visit carmelhs.org/streetscenes or call (847) 566-3000.

