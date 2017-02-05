Runners get ready for big game at Super Shuffle in Geneva

Before the Patriots and Falcons hit the field in Houston for Super Bowl LI, runners hit the pavement around Geneva Middle School South on Sunday morning for the Geneva Park District's 7th annual Super Shuffle 5K.

Buoyed by sunny skies and reasonably warm temperatures for an early February morning, more than 600 runners took part in the event, which also featured a post-race party in the Stephen D. Persinger Gym to get ready for Sunday's big game.

"It is great weather and we are excited," said Traci Wicks, director of marketing and public relations for the Geneva Park District.

The overall winner was Roger Pinon of Chicago, who posted a time of 16:25 in the event he used to help train for an upcoming half marathon.

"I felt pretty good. I stayed with the lead runner for about a mile then just took off," he said.

The top women's finisher was Kelly Phuah of Downers Grove, with a time of 20:13.