updated: 2/5/2017 4:45 PM

Runners get ready for big game at Super Shuffle in Geneva

  • Tara Leonard, Stephanie Lee and Jillian Leturno, 8th graders from Haines Middle School's track and cross-country team in St. Charles, approach the finish line Sunday during the 7th annual Super Shuffle 5K to benefit the Geneva Park District's scholarship fund.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Roger Pinon of Chicago crosses the finish line with a time of 16:25 as the winner of the 7th annual Super Shuffle 5K on Sunday to benefit the Geneva Park District's scholarship fund.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Ivette and Agnes Bolender, 11, of Geneva run Sunday in the 7th annual Super Shuffle 5K to benefit the Geneva Park District's scholarship fund.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Runners take off down Viking Drive during the start of Sunday's 7th annual Super Shuffle 5K to benefit the Geneva Park District's scholarship fund.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Meggan Morell of Geneva, center, makes the final turn Sunday during the 7th annual Super Shuffle 5K to benefit the Geneva Park District's scholarship fund.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Ken and Larry Nall finish up a support sign Sunday before Sunday's 7th annual Super Shuffle 5K to benefit the Geneva Park District's scholarship fund.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Before the Patriots and Falcons hit the field in Houston for Super Bowl LI, runners hit the pavement around Geneva Middle School South on Sunday morning for the Geneva Park District's 7th annual Super Shuffle 5K.

Buoyed by sunny skies and reasonably warm temperatures for an early February morning, more than 600 runners took part in the event, which also featured a post-race party in the Stephen D. Persinger Gym to get ready for Sunday's big game.

"It is great weather and we are excited," said Traci Wicks, director of marketing and public relations for the Geneva Park District.

The overall winner was Roger Pinon of Chicago, who posted a time of 16:25 in the event he used to help train for an upcoming half marathon.

"I felt pretty good. I stayed with the lead runner for about a mile then just took off," he said.

The top women's finisher was Kelly Phuah of Downers Grove, with a time of 20:13.

