Heather McCollim, of South Elgin watches as her daughter Ava, 9, starts down the ramp Saturday at the indoor All American Soap Box Derby Race at the Charlestowne Mall in St. Charles. It was sponsored by the Greater Chicago Soap Box Derby Association and gave rookie and veteran racers the opportunity to earn points toward a potential international championship.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Streamwood High School students Gersi Minxoli, 16, from left, Calvin Wingerd, 16, and Eduardo Torres, 17, start to cut their initial design for blades of a wind turbine as they build a micro generator that is a model of what could make electricity to light homeless shelters. This year, schools will also have the opportunity to crowdsource on Indiegogo to help bring their project to life. From this pool of 51 state winners, 10 national finalists will be selected. The national finalists will then pitch their idea live in New York to a panel of judges and America will be able to vote on their favorite ideas.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Peppa, a Boston terrier, tries to lick Heather Cuningham, of Round Lake Beach, at Castaway Pet Rescue during the Chicago Pet Show on Sunday at the Libertyville Sports Complex. The event featured pet services, pet products, entertainment, magic acts, and a chance to adopt pets from local rescue agencies. When it comes to taking pictures of animals and children, a photographer has to take lots of shots to get one that is really good. You never know when they will do something unusual which is what I like about this picture. It also helps to pay attention to signs in the background. This photo was published in the Perspective column in the print editon of the Daily Herald.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer