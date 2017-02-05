Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 2/5/2017 8:00 PM
hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
John Starks
 
 
Heather McCollim, of South Elgin watches as her daughter Ava, 9, starts down the ramp Saturday at the indoor All American Soap Box Derby Race at the Charlestowne Mall in St. Charles. It was sponsored by the Greater Chicago Soap Box Derby Association and gave rookie and veteran racers the opportunity to earn points toward a potential international championship.
  Heather McCollim, of South Elgin watches as her daughter Ava, 9, starts down the ramp Saturday at the indoor All American Soap Box Derby Race at the Charlestowne Mall in St. Charles. It was sponsored by the Greater Chicago Soap Box Derby Association and gave rookie and veteran racers the opportunity to earn points toward a potential international championship.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Joanne Glover, of Mount Prospect plays the harp for Nancy Bloom, of Round Lake Wednesday at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. The harpist played for patients on the first day of the Therapeutic Music Ministry program.
  Joanne Glover, of Mount Prospect plays the harp for Nancy Bloom, of Round Lake Wednesday at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. The harpist played for patients on the first day of the Therapeutic Music Ministry program.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
District 300 crews attempt to clean up the sidewalks outside Harry D. Jacobs High School in Algonquin Tuesday as snow blanketed the Fox Valley area.
  District 300 crews attempt to clean up the sidewalks outside Harry D. Jacobs High School in Algonquin Tuesday as snow blanketed the Fox Valley area.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Grammy and Tony award winner Heather Headley visits with students at Metea Valley High School.
  Grammy and Tony award winner Heather Headley visits with students at Metea Valley High School.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Streamwood High School students Gersi Minxoli, 16, from left, Calvin Wingerd, 16, and Eduardo Torres, 17, start to cut their initial design for blades of a wind turbine as they build a micro generator that is a model of what could make electricity to light homeless shelters. This year, schools will also have the opportunity to crowdsource on Indiegogo to help bring their project to life. From this pool of 51 state winners, 10 national finalists will be selected. The national finalists will then pitch their idea live in New York to a panel of judges and America will be able to vote on their favorite ideas.
  Streamwood High School students Gersi Minxoli, 16, from left, Calvin Wingerd, 16, and Eduardo Torres, 17, start to cut their initial design for blades of a wind turbine as they build a micro generator that is a model of what could make electricity to light homeless shelters. This year, schools will also have the opportunity to crowdsource on Indiegogo to help bring their project to life. From this pool of 51 state winners, 10 national finalists will be selected. The national finalists will then pitch their idea live in New York to a panel of judges and America will be able to vote on their favorite ideas.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Streamwood High School students Andrea Greter, left, Sam Enno, and Adam Bender, right, secure the blades of a wind turbine to their brackets as they build a micro generator that is a model of what could make electricity to light homeless shelters.
  Streamwood High School students Andrea Greter, left, Sam Enno, and Adam Bender, right, secure the blades of a wind turbine to their brackets as they build a micro generator that is a model of what could make electricity to light homeless shelters.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Warren Township High School freshman swimmer Jared Neff watches stylist Lesley Barrera bleach his hair Wednesday at Tricoci University of Beauty Culture in Libertyville.
  Warren Township High School freshman swimmer Jared Neff watches stylist Lesley Barrera bleach his hair Wednesday at Tricoci University of Beauty Culture in Libertyville.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Friends look at art made by Jack Thomas, a homeless who was fixture in downtown Libertyville during a visitation at Burnett Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville.
  Friends look at art made by Jack Thomas, a homeless who was fixture in downtown Libertyville during a visitation at Burnett Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Handler Sue Larkin, of St. Charles walks with Valor, a Great Dane, before judging begins during the Park Shore & Chain O'Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show on Sunday at the Lake County Fairgrounds.
  Handler Sue Larkin, of St. Charles walks with Valor, a Great Dane, before judging begins during the Park Shore & Chain O'Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show on Sunday at the Lake County Fairgrounds.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Randy Thompson, pastor of Cross and Crown Lutheran church, sings during the 30th annual Arlington Heights Mayor's Community Prayer Breakfast at the Double Tree Thursday.
  Randy Thompson, pastor of Cross and Crown Lutheran church, sings during the 30th annual Arlington Heights Mayor's Community Prayer Breakfast at the Double Tree Thursday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Peppa, a Boston terrier, tries to lick Heather Cuningham, of Round Lake Beach, at Castaway Pet Rescue during the Chicago Pet Show on Sunday at the Libertyville Sports Complex. The event featured pet services, pet products, entertainment, magic acts, and a chance to adopt pets from local rescue agencies. When it comes to taking pictures of animals and children, a photographer has to take lots of shots to get one that is really good. You never know when they will do something unusual which is what I like about this picture. It also helps to pay attention to signs in the background. This photo was published in the Perspective column in the print editon of the Daily Herald.
  Peppa, a Boston terrier, tries to lick Heather Cuningham, of Round Lake Beach, at Castaway Pet Rescue during the Chicago Pet Show on Sunday at the Libertyville Sports Complex. The event featured pet services, pet products, entertainment, magic acts, and a chance to adopt pets from local rescue agencies. When it comes to taking pictures of animals and children, a photographer has to take lots of shots to get one that is really good. You never know when they will do something unusual which is what I like about this picture. It also helps to pay attention to signs in the background. This photo was published in the Perspective column in the print editon of the Daily Herald.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Karson McEwen and Christopher Benson lead the way, as cheerleaders at Buffalo Grove High school get a pep rally to send them off to state finals.
  Karson McEwen and Christopher Benson lead the way, as cheerleaders at Buffalo Grove High school get a pep rally to send them off to state finals.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
West Oak band director John Harshey conducts a band class Thursday in Mundelein. Harshey plans to retire at the end of this school year.
  West Oak band director John Harshey conducts a band class Thursday in Mundelein. Harshey plans to retire at the end of this school year.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Fireworks fill the sky as Mayor Arlene Juracek and the village board formally rededicates the Village Green as "Centennial Green" in front of the Mount Prospect Village Hall Friday night.
  Fireworks fill the sky as Mayor Arlene Juracek and the village board formally rededicates the Village Green as "Centennial Green" in front of the Mount Prospect Village Hall Friday night.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Dominic Sepich of Wheaton is reflected in the window of Stone's Jewelry during Wheaton's downtown Ice (Cubed ) Festival.
  Dominic Sepich of Wheaton is reflected in the window of Stone's Jewelry during Wheaton's downtown Ice (Cubed ) Festival.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Warren seniors Arjun Arun, left, and Marissa Matimor, right, work with their group during Devil Hack 1.00, an inaugural hackathon for Lake County high school and community college students, held at Warren High School in Gurnee Saturday.
  Warren seniors Arjun Arun, left, and Marissa Matimor, right, work with their group during Devil Hack 1.00, an inaugural hackathon for Lake County high school and community college students, held at Warren High School in Gurnee Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Andrew Waltz, of Elgin and his father Steve Waltz, of Streamwood check out a motorcycle from Fox River Harley-Davidson in St. Charles during the 33rd Annual Chicago Motorcycle Show & Swap Meet at Pheasant Run Resort.
  Andrew Waltz, of Elgin and his father Steve Waltz, of Streamwood check out a motorcycle from Fox River Harley-Davidson in St. Charles during the 33rd Annual Chicago Motorcycle Show & Swap Meet at Pheasant Run Resort.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Rachel and Hanna Friedenberger are celebrating their 16th birthday by making and donating no-sew fleece blankets with the help of family and friends Sunday for the babies in the NICU at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, where they were born.
  Rachel and Hanna Friedenberger are celebrating their 16th birthday by making and donating no-sew fleece blankets with the help of family and friends Sunday for the babies in the NICU at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, where they were born.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account