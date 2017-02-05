Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

Peppa, a Boston terrier, tries to lick Heather Cuningham, of Round Lake Beach, at Castaway Pet Rescue during the Chicago Pet Show on Sunday at the Libertyville Sports Complex. The event featured pet services, pet products, entertainment, magic acts, and a chance to adopt pets from local rescue agencies. When it comes to taking pictures of animals and children, a photographer has to take lots of shots to get one that is really good. You never know when they will do something unusual which is what I like about this picture. It also helps to pay attention to signs in the background. This photo was published in the Perspective column in the print editon of the Daily Herald.