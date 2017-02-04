Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 2/4/2017 4:54 PM

Timberwolves lose Zach LaVine for rest of season to torn ACL

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine is helped off the court during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.

    Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine is helped off the court during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
    Associated Press

  • Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine (8) passes the ball as Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (34) and center Andre Drummond, right, close in during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.

    Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine (8) passes the ball as Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (34) and center Andre Drummond, right, close in during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Zach LaVine will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his left knee.

LaVine had an MRI before the Wolves hosted Memphis on Saturday, when the diagnosis was revealed. LaVine was injured the night before in the team's loss at Detroit. He'll have surgery at a yet-to-be-determined date.

The news was a devastating blow to a young Wolves team that had recently begun to find a groove. The 21-year-old LaVine was having a career season, averaging 18.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 37.2 minutes per game. He recently decided not to enter the NBA slam dunk contest and defend his title from last year during All-Star weekend.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account