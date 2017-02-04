Iginla powers Avalanche past Jets 5-2

Winnipeg Jets right wing Patrik Laine, back, of Finland, follows through with his shot past Colorado Avalanche defenseman Francois Beauchemin who dives on to the ice in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Denver. Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets center Andrew Copp (9), front, clears the puck from the boards as Colorado Avalanche left wing Andreas Martinsen, back left, of Norway, and Jets defenseman Jacob Trouba look on in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Denver. Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets left wing Shawn Matthias, left, picks up a loose puck as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Nikita Zadorov, of Russia, defends in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Denver. Associated Press

From front left, Colorado Avalanche right wing Jarome Iginla celebrates scoring a goal with left wing Matt Nieto, and centers Matt Duchene and Mikhail Grigorenko, of Russia, against the Winnipeg Jets in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Denver. Associated Press

DENVER -- Jarome Iginla had a goal and an assist, and the reeling Colorado Avalanche beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Saturday.

Matt Nieto scored twice and Matt Duchene added three assists, helping Colorado stop a nine-game losing streak. Nathan MacKinnon and Carl Soderberg also scored, and Calvin Pickard had 23 saves.

Colorado improved to 5-24-2 in its last 31 games. It also snapped a five-game skid at Pepsi Center, where it is 6-18-1 overall.

Adam Lowry had both goals for the Jets, who had won three in a row.