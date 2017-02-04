Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 2/4/2017 4:58 PM

Watford beats 10-man Burnley in Premier League

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Burnley's George Boyd, right, and Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Vicarage Road, Watford, England, Saturday Feb. 4, 2017. (Nigel French/PA via AP)

    Burnley's George Boyd, right, and Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Vicarage Road, Watford, England, Saturday Feb. 4, 2017. (Nigel French/PA via AP)
    Associated Press

  • Watford's Troy Deeney, left, and Burnley's Ben Mee battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Vicarage Road, Watford, England, Saturday Feb. 4, 2017. (Nigel French/PA via AP)

    Watford's Troy Deeney, left, and Burnley's Ben Mee battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Vicarage Road, Watford, England, Saturday Feb. 4, 2017. (Nigel French/PA via AP)
    Associated Press

  • Burnley manager Sean Dyche protests during the English Premier League soccer match against Watford at Vicarage Road, Watford, England, Saturday Feb. 4, 2017. (Nigel French/PA via AP)

    Burnley manager Sean Dyche protests during the English Premier League soccer match against Watford at Vicarage Road, Watford, England, Saturday Feb. 4, 2017. (Nigel French/PA via AP)
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

WATFORD, England -- Burnley lost away from home once again as Watford beat the 10-man Clarets 2-1 on Saturday in the Premier League.

Headers from Troy Deeney in the 10th minute and January signing M'Baye Niang in first-half stoppage time were enough for the Hornets to seal a 2-1 win at Vicarage Road and build on their stunning win at Arsenal in midweek.

Burnley played most of the game a man short after midfielder Jeff Hendrick was sent off after just six minutes for a reckless two-footed challenge on Jose Holebas.

Ashley Barnes' penalty gave Burnley hope but it has now won just one point from a possible 33 on the road.

Watford is 10th and unbeaten in its last four league games. Burnley is a point behind in 12th.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account