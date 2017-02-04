Boyle gets winner in SO, Lightning beat Ducks 3-2

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Jonathan Drouin (27) celebrates with defenseman Victor Hedman (77), of Sweden, after Drouin scored against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Ben Bishop (30) is showered in ice after making a save on a shot by Anaheim Ducks center Rickard Rakell (67), of Sweden, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks left wing Nick Ritchie (37) pins Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Andrej Sustr (62), of the Czech Republic, to the boards as they chase a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Brandon Montour (71) knocks the puck away from Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86), of Russia, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Jonathan Drouin (27) and Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler (4) battle for the puck along the dasher during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks goalie Jonathan Bernier (1) makes the save on a deflection by Tampa Bay Lightning right wing J.T. Brown (23) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Josh Manson (42) dives and knocks the puck away from Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Trailing the play is Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn, left (17) celebrates his goal against the Anaheim Ducks with teammates, including right wing Nikita Kucherov (86), of Russia, center Vladislav Namestnikov (90), also of Russia, and defenseman Victor Hedman, of Sweden, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jason Garrison (5) keeps the puck away from Anaheim Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm (47), of Sweden, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. -- Brian Boyle scored in the fourth round of the shootout and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Saturday night.

Jonathan Drouin and Alex Killorn scored in regulation, Nikita Kucherov had two assists, and Ben Bishop made 14 saves for the Lightning, who won the shootout 3-2 and improved to 4-9-2 over the last 15 games.

Brandon Montour and Ryan Getzlaf scored for the Ducks, who are 0-1-1 on a 14-day, six-game road trip. Jonathan Bernier stopped 35 shots, and Ryan Kesler picked up two assists.

Getzlaf got the Ducks even at 2 from the right circle 4:02 into the third.