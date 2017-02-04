Breaking News Bar
 
Police escort congressman after rowdy California town hall

Associated Press
ROSEVILLE, Calif. -- Congressman Tom McClintock, a Republican from California, faced a rowdy crowd at a packed town hall meeting in Northern California, and had to be escorted by police as protesters followed him shouting, "Shame on you!"

The Sacramento Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2k8fQHQ) that McClintock was constantly interrupted and booed as he defended his party's national agenda during the hourlong event Saturday in Roseville, the population center of his sprawling congressional district.

Hundreds of protesters stood outside chanting "Vote him out," while those inside the theater held signs that read "Resist," ''Dump Tom McTrump," and "Climate change is real."

A video on the newspaper's website shows a crowd chanting "Shame on you!" as they follow McClintock who walks surrounded by police officers.

McClintock's district is solidly Republican and incorporates all or part of 10 counties spanning from Tahoe to Yosemite.

