updated: 2/4/2017 4:44 PM

History buffs to celebrate Lincoln's birthday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The Illinois Historic Preservation Agency is holding a celebration to honor Abraham Lincoln's birthday at his parents' former home.

Volunteers will share and reenact stories from the 16th president's life on Feb. 11 at the site where Lincoln's father and stepmother once lived. The site will also be open on Feb. 12, Lincoln's actual birthday.

Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site was the 1840s home of Thomas and Sarah Bush Lincoln. It is eight miles south of Charleston and about 15 miles southwest of Mattoon.

The 86-acre property includes a 1936 reproduction of the Lincolns' two-room cabin along with a museum display and working farmstead complete with sheep. The original cabin was disassembled and shipped to Chicago for the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition and was never seen again.

