Elgin woman pulled from Fox River charged with attempted murder

COURTESY OF ELGIN FIRE DEPARTMENTElgin rescuers assist a woman who drove an SUV into the Fox River by the National Street bridge, authorities said. Divers were called to the bridge at 12:35 a.m. Friday.

An Elgin woman has been charged with attempted murder after a domestic dispute in which police say the woman struck her husband with an SUV before driving the vehicle into the Fox River as she fled police early Friday near the National Street bridge.

Micaela Salcedo, 40, of the 500 block of South Street, also was charged Saturday with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery intended in inflict great bodily harm, aggravated battery in the public way and four counts of criminal damage to property, according to a police news release. She was being held at the Elgin Police Department pending a bond hearing.

According to police, Salcedo was involved in a domestic dispute with her 43-year-old spouse about 12:30 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of Grand Victoria Casino, 250 S. Grove Ave., when the victim left the vehicle. At that point, Salcedo accelerated and struck him and a nearby parked vehicle, then attempted to strike the victim several more times, hitting other parked cars in the process, police said.

As Elgin police arrived, Salcedo fled in the SUV, but ended up driving about 50 yards down the embankment into the Fox River, which borders the parking lot, authorities said.

Elgin Fire Department divers launched a rescue boat to pull the woman from the vehicle, Elgin Fire Battalion Chief Terry Bruce said. Both husband and wife were taken to the hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries, officials said.