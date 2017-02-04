Police: Bolingbrook man drives drunk, crashes into Naperville building

A 25-year-old Bolingbrook man has been charged with driving drunk, eluding police and crashing into an office building in Naperville early Saturday, authorities said.

The driver, Trenton A. Smith, was injured in the crash and taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville. His injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Smith has been charged with driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, operating an uninsured vehicle, improper lane usage, speeding and disobeying a red traffic signal.

A Naperville officer tried to pull over Smith's van in a traffic stop on south Washington Street near Osler Drive. Smith sped away, and the officer stopped pursuing him, police said. The van was last seen disregarding the red traffic signal on south Washington at 75th Street, police said.

About nine minutes later, Smith's silver 2009 Chrysler Town & Country van veered off road and drove into a building at 2603 S. Washington St., police said.

Smith was driving south on Washington and failed to negotiate the left hand curve between Oak Bluff Court and Naper Boulevard, police said. His van left the road, drove through a retention basin and came to a stop partially inside the building, police said.

Arriving officers learned the driver had fled the scene on foot, police said. They searched the area and found Smith, injured, in a window well of a nearby home under construction, police said.

Smith is next due in court March 7.