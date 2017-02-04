Former fire chief remembered as Glen Ellyn 'royalty'

hello

Village President Alex Demos considered Stuart Stone his mentor and "as close to royalty as Glen Ellyn ever had."

But whenever he told him as much, Stone would dismiss such high praise with a laugh. He simply set a high bar for giving back to his town and expected others to do the same.

So after a summer festival ended, Stone, the longtime village fire chief, stayed behind for a considerably lower-profile job: Cleaning up the streets.

"He always said, 'I love this town,'" Demos said. "'You know I love this town.'"

Stone, who remained active with the fire company after he stepped down as chief in 2001, died Saturday after a prolonged illness.

His legacy is now felt across town. Stone left his mark at the fire company, village hall, the chamber of commerce, the Rotary Club and more than a few volunteer committees.

"He's so responsible for what Glen Ellyn is today," Demos said.

Last December, Stone even dressed up as Santa, white wig, white beard and red suit. He climbed into a ladder truck bucket with Demos and, overlooking Main Street, flipped the switch on the tree in the downtown horse trough.

The two talked often and as recently as about five weeks ago, when Demos, who isn't seeking re-election, told him what he wanted to accomplish in his remaining months at the helm of village government.

"He always wanted to see good things from the community," Demos said.

Stone's career with Glen Ellyn Volunteer Fire Company lasted more than five decades. The company was established more than a century ago and still leaves firefighting to residents.

Stone became a Glen Ellyn firefighter at 21 years old on July 12, 1963. He was elected chief in April 1978 and stayed in the top post until April 2001.

"Stuart had to earn that privilege and honor on an annual basis, and he always did," Demos said.

When Stone received other community honors, he turned the spotlight on "everyone else," Demos said.

Glen Ellyn officials now will give him a send-off and have arranged for buntings to hang outside the Civic Center and fire stations in his memory.

"He will get every courtesy and honor I'm sure throughout the community," Demos said.

His visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 3 to 9 p.m. Friday at Leonard Memorial Home, 565 Duane St., Glen Ellyn. Funeral services will be Saturday at a pending location.