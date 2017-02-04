Breaking News Bar
 
Conference aims to get girls into math and the sciences

  • Hunting Ridge Elementary fifth-grader Lily Devooght of Palatine holds up a metal casting of butterfly she made at the Girls in Engineering, Math & Science Conference Saturday in Hoffman Estates. Also pictured is volunteer Pam Lassila of the American Foundry Society and Hunting Ridge student Ava Catherall, both of Palatine.

    Scott C. Morgan | Staff Photographer

  • Palatine fifth-grader Leena Nahlawi, center, pours molten tin into a sand mold while her fellow Hunting Ridge Elementary School classmates Lily Devooght, left, and Pam Lassila look on.

    Scott C. Morgan | Staff Photographer

  • Hoffman Estate patrol officer Lisa Koenen holds up cards of fingerprints before leading a session on investigative forensics as part of the 7th annual Girls in Engineering, Math & Science Conference Saturday at James B. Conant High School in Hoffman Estates.

    Scott C. Morgan | Staff Photographer

 
Aiming to boost girls' enthusiasm for science at an age when many lose interest, organizers of the Girls in Engineering, Math & Science Conference brought together about 250 fifth- and sixth-graders Saturday in Hoffman Estates.

"This is our highest number yet," Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 Associate Superintendent Lisa Small said of the number attending. The annual GEMS conference included students from Palatine Township Elementary District 15 and Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 at Conant High School in Hoffman Estates.

"Data shows that girls tend to lose their spirit for the sciences around fifth and sixth grade," Hoffman Estates High School Assistant Principal Courtney Symonds said. "So what we decided to do as a district is to try and boost that enthusiasm through this event."

The conference included a career fair with booths staffed by female scientists, engineers and mathematicians. Students and parents then joined seminars and hands-on learning activities, such as fingerprinting forensics and using molten tin to do casting. New this year was a panel of bilingual high school students sharing their experiences with Spanish-speaking parents.

Small encouraged girls and parents to keep learning and exploring science.

"If your daughter was really having fun today, how can you perpetuate that fun that keys into math, science and technology?" Small asked several parents. "How can you encourage that problem solving, that exploration and discovery that goes with that kind of mindset?"

