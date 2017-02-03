Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 2/3/2017 11:17 AM

Florida hires Mountaineers football assistant Ja'Juan Seider

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida filled one of its two coaching vacancies Friday by officially hiring Ja'Juan Seider as an assistant.

Seider spent the last four years as West Virginia's running backs coach.

The Gators had two openings following the departures of defensive coordinator Geoff Collins and offensive line coach Mike Summers. Coach Jim McElwain promoted linebackers coach Randy Shannon to defensive coordinator and could move running backs coach Tim Skipper to linebackers since it's a position he's coached before. That would free up Seider to work with running backs.

Regardless, Seider's main role will be to recruit. A former standout quarterback at Glades Central High, Seider has a lot of experience in the Sunshine State, having served as quarterbacks coach at Lake Worth High (2006-08) and offensive coordinator at Palm Beach Lakes High (2003-05). He spent the last nine season coaching at the collegiate level.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

