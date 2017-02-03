Breaking News Bar
 
All-Star Kevin Love doesn't expect Cavaliers to trade him

  • FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love battles for a rebound with Portland Trail Blazers center Mason Plumlee and forward Al-Farouq Aminu during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore. On Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, despite weeks of rumors that the NBA champions have been in trade talks with the New York Knicks about a deal involving Carmelo Anthony, Love said that he expects âto be here for a long time.â Love said he has grown accustomed to having his name in trade speculation.

By TOM WITHERS
Associated Press
 
 

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Kevin Love doesn't believe the Cleveland Cavaliers will trade him.

Despite weeks of rumors that the NBA champions have been in trade talks with the New York Knicks about a deal involving Carmelo Anthony for the All-Star forward, Love said Friday that he expects "to be here for a long time." Love said he has grown accustomed to having his name in trade speculation.

Love missed Cleveland's past two games and sat out the second half of a game last week with back spasms. But he'll return to the lineup Saturday when the Cavs visit the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. An MRI taken this work didn't reveal any structural damage, and Love said the team has a better handle on his back issue.

Love said he didn't receive a shot to help his back and he'd only get one as "a last resort."

