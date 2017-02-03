Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 2/3/2017 2:26 PM

Warriors waive center Anderson Varejao to clear roster room

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Golden State Warriors center Anderson Varejao, left, of Brazil, and Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin have words during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Los Angeles.

    Golden State Warriors center Anderson Varejao, left, of Brazil, and Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin have words during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Los Angeles.
    Associated Press

  • Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, top, and Golden State Warriors center Anderson Varejao, of Brazil, grapple for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Los Angeles.

    Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, top, and Golden State Warriors center Anderson Varejao, of Brazil, grapple for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Los Angeles.
    Associated Press

  • Golden State Warriors center Anderson Varejao, right, of Brazil, passes the ball while under pressure from Los Angeles Clippers center Marreese Speights during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Los Angeles.

    Golden State Warriors center Anderson Varejao, right, of Brazil, passes the ball while under pressure from Los Angeles Clippers center Marreese Speights during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Los Angeles.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Golden State Warriors have waived center Anderson Varejao to clear a roster spot on the NBA's top team as it deals with depth issues and injuries.

Golden State announced the move Friday, a day after the Brazilian big man played eight-plus minutes in a road win at the Clippers. The Warriors are gearing up for the return of David West from a nondisplaced fracture of his left thumb sustained Jan. 18 against Oklahoma City. Starting center Zaza Pachulia is sidelined until at least next week with a strained rotator cuff in his right shoulder.

Varejao averaged 1.3 points and 1.9 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per game for Golden State, playing 14 games with one start.

The Warriors (43-7) play again Saturday night at Sacramento.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account