Minnesota players get mixed results from university panel

hello

MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota panel that heard the case of alleged involvement by 10 football players in a sexual assault on campus has upheld recommended punishment for five of them and overturned or reduced discipline for the other half.

Attorney Lee Hutton III, a former Gophers wide receiver representing nine of the players, confirmed Friday that quarterback Seth Green (one-year suspension), running back Kobe McCrary (one-year suspension), cornerback Antonio Shenault (probation) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (one-year suspension) had recommended punishments dismissed.

The other six players did not, some of whom are facing expulsion. All parties, including the woman involved, can now appeal to the university provost. The Sept. 2 incident did not yield criminal charges but triggered an investigation by the university's Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Office.

___

AP Sports Writer Jon Krawczynski contributed to this report.

___

For more college football coverage: http://www.collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25