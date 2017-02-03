Westbrook's 38, triple-double lead Thunder past Grizzlies

hello

Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol, right, shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Andre Roberson (21) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies guard Vince Carter, right, shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Nick Collison defends during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) shoots in front of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cameron Payne (22) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) shoots in front of Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams, left, during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen (9) shoots in front of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) shoots in front of Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph (50) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) passes between Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen (9) and guard Mike Conley (11) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Russell Westbrook scored 19 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter and had a triple-double to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder past the Memphis Grizzlies 114-102 on Friday night.

Westbrook also had 13 rebounds and 12 assists. It was his 25th triple-double this season and the 62nd of his career. His season total is the most in the NBA since Wilt Chamberlain had 31 during the 1967-68 season.

Steven Adams had 16 points and 13 rebounds, Joffrey Lauvergne scored a season-high 16 points and Anthony Morrow added 15 points for the Thunder, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Marc Gasol scored 31 points, Mike Conley had 18 and Zach Randolph added 16 for the Grizzlies, who shot 48 percent overall but just 3 of 19 on 3-pointers.