Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer joins elite 1,000 wins club

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer is greeted by fans as she enters the court before the team's NCAA college basketball game against Southern California on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Stanford, Calif.

Associated Press

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer yells from the bench during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Southern California on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Stanford, Calif.

Associated Press

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer, seated right, talks to her team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern California on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Stanford, Calif.

Associated Press

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer yells out instructions during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Southern California on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Stanford, Calif.

Associated Press

Helen Simonson holds a sign before an NCAA college basketball game between Stanford and Southern California on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Stanford, Calif. Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer had 999 career wins heading into the game.

Associated Press

Southern California forward Kristen Simon (35) shoots over Stanford forward Erica McCall (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Stanford, Calif.

Associated Press

Southern California guard Sadie Edwards (14) dribbles next to Stanford guard Marta Sniezek during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Stanford, Calif.

Associated Press

Southern California guard Minyon Moore (3) vies for a rebound against Stanford guard Brittany McPhee (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Stanford, Calif.

Associated Press

Southern California guard Courtney Jaco (10) shoots over Stanford guard Brittany McPhee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Stanford, Calif.

Associated Press

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer, front left greets her players as they are introduced for an NCAA college basketball game against Southern California on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Stanford, Calif.

Associated Press

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer watches her team warm up for an NCAA college basketball game against Southern California on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Stanford, Calif.

Associated Press

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer, left, talks with assistant Amy Tucker before the team's NCAA college basketball game against Southern California on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Stanford, Calif.

Associated Press