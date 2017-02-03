Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 2/3/2017 9:58 PM

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer joins elite 1,000 wins club

  • Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer is greeted by fans as she enters the court before the team's NCAA college basketball game against Southern California on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Stanford, Calif.

    Associated Press

  • Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer yells from the bench during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Southern California on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Stanford, Calif.

    Associated Press

  • Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer, seated right, talks to her team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern California on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Stanford, Calif.

    Associated Press

  • Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer yells out instructions during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Southern California on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Stanford, Calif.

    Associated Press

  • Helen Simonson holds a sign before an NCAA college basketball game between Stanford and Southern California on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Stanford, Calif. Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer had 999 career wins heading into the game.

    Associated Press

  • Southern California forward Kristen Simon (35) shoots over Stanford forward Erica McCall (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Stanford, Calif.

    Associated Press

  • Southern California guard Sadie Edwards (14) dribbles next to Stanford guard Marta Sniezek during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Stanford, Calif.

    Associated Press

  • Southern California guard Minyon Moore (3) vies for a rebound against Stanford guard Brittany McPhee (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Stanford, Calif.

    Associated Press

  • Southern California guard Courtney Jaco (10) shoots over Stanford guard Brittany McPhee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Stanford, Calif.

    Associated Press

  • Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer, front left greets her players as they are introduced for an NCAA college basketball game against Southern California on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Stanford, Calif.

    Associated Press

  • Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer watches her team warm up for an NCAA college basketball game against Southern California on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Stanford, Calif.

    Associated Press

  • Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer, left, talks with assistant Amy Tucker before the team's NCAA college basketball game against Southern California on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Stanford, Calif.

    Associated Press

  • Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer, lett, gets a hug from Southern California coach Cynthia-Cooper Dyke before an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Stanford, Calif.

    Associated Press

 
By JANIE McCAULEY
Associated Press
 
 

STANFORD, Calif. -- Tara VanDerveer became just the second NCAA women's coach to reach 1,000 career victories Friday night, when No. 8 Stanford beat USC 58-42 to give the Hall of Famer a major milestone to share with the home crowd at Maples Pavilion.

VanDerveer joined the late Pat Summitt, a dear friend who died last summer from early-onset Alzheimer's disease with 1,098 wins to her name, as the only other women's coach in the elite club. Duke's Mike Krzyzewski is the only Division I men's coach with 1,000.

Karlie Samuelson made three second-half 3-pointers on the way to 21 points while Erica McCall added 18 points in Stanford's seventh straight victory, an unbeaten run that included last Sunday's win at Washington. Brittany McPhee contributed 10 points for the Cardinal (20-3, 10-1 Pac-12).

Kristen Simon led cold-shooting USC (12-10, 3-8) with 11 points.

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

