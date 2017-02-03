Breaking News Bar
 
2/3/2017

Gulich, Wiese lead No. 11 Oregon State past No. 23 ASU

By BOB BAUM
Associated Press
 
 

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Marie Gulich had 18 points and 10 rebounds, teammate Sydney Wiese added 16 points in her final "hometown" appearance as a collegian and No. 11 Oregon State beat No. 23 Arizona State 54-45 on Friday night to remain tied atop the Pac-12 standings.

The Beavers (21-2, 10-1 Pac-12) won their sixth in a row to remain tied with Stanford for the conference lead.

Quinn Dornstauder scored 17 for the Sun Devils (14-8, 5-6), who have lost four straight and five of their last six. She was the only Arizona State player in double figures.

Oregon State beat the Sun Devils for the fifth straight time, dating to the freshman season of Wiese, who grew up and was a high-school standout in nearby Phoenix.

