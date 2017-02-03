Women's Top 25 Capsules

STANFORD, Calif. -- Tara VanDerveer became just the second NCAA women's coach to reach 1,000 career victories Friday night, when No. 8 Stanford beat USC 58-42 to give the Hall of Famer a major milestone to share with the home crowd at Maples Pavilion.

VanDerveer joined the late Pat Summitt, a dear friend who died last summer from early-onset Alzheimer's disease with 1,098 wins to her name, as the only other women's coach in the elite club. Duke's Mike Krzyzewski is the only Division I men's coach with 1,000.

Karlie Samuelson made three second-half 3-pointers on the way to 21 points while Erica McCall added 18 points in Stanford's seventh straight victory, an unbeaten run that included last Sunday's win at Washington. Brittany McPhee contributed 10 points for the Cardinal (20-3, 10-1 Pac-12).

Kristen Simon led cold-shooting USC (12-10, 3-8) with 11 points.

No. 17 DEPAUL 54, ST. JOHN'S 51

CHICAGO -- Brooke Schulte had a double-double to help No. 17 DePaul overcome its second-worst shooting performance of the season in a win over St. John's.

Schulte was 9-of-17 shooting, hit all three of DePaul's 3-pointers, scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. The rest of the Blue Demons (19-5, 11-1 Big East) combined to shoot 17 percent and miss all of their 15 3s. Jacqui Grant fouled out with eight points and 10 boards.

St. John's (15-8, 7-5) led most of the first half and Akina Wellere's tipin pulled the Red Storm within one with 9:23 left in the third, but Schulte scored DePaul's first 12 points, including two 3-pointers, in a 16-2 run that made it 48-33 about five minutes later. The Blue Demons missed 15 of its last 17 from there and scored just four fourth-quarter points, but held for the win.

Jade Walker 13 points before fouling out and Imani Littleton scored 10 and grabbed 10 boards for St. John's, which had its three-game win streak snapped. It was Littlejohn's second consecutive, and third career, double-double.

The Blue Demons have won three in a row and 13 of their last 14.