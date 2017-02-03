Arlington sets schedule for 20 stakes races this season

hello

Arlington International Racecourse's 2017 stakes schedule includes 20 races worth more than $3.4 million, with the 35th Arlington Million set for Aug. 12, track officials announced Friday.

The Million is a major highlight of Arlington's International Festival of Racing, which includes the Grade I Beverly D., the Grade I Secretariat Stakes and the Grade III American St. Leger along with the Grade III Pucker Up Stakes and the Bruce D. Memorial. The purse for the Beverly D. was dropped from $700,000 last year to $600,000 this year. The American St. Leger purse also dropped from $350,000 to $250,000 this year.

Arlington's stakes season opens May 13 with the Grade III Hanshin Cup. In June, the track will host six $50,000 state-bred stakes: the Purple Violet Stakes, the Springfield Stakes, the Addison Cammack Stakes, the Isaac Murphy Stakes, the Black Tie Affair Handicap and the Mike Spellman Memorial Handicap.

Million Preview Day on July 8 and will offer the top three finishers in each race a free starting spot in the corresponding race on Million Day. The day features four stakes worth $400,000:-- the Stars and Stripes, the American Derby, the Arlington Handicap and the Modesty Handicap.

Last year Arlington canceled three stakes races during the season but held 22 stakes races worth just under $4 million in purses.

Arlington will host 71 live racing dates this season, opening on May 5 and closing Sept. 23.