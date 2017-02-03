The Latest: Trump applauds January jobs report

hello

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2016 file photo, Arnold Schwarzenegger is seen in Los Angeles. President Donald Trump is seeking prayers for Schwarzenegger over ratings for âCelebrity Apprentice,â the show Trump once hosted. Addressing the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, Trump said ratings went âright down the tubesâ and the showâs been a âtotal disasterâ since the actor and former California governor debuted as host last month. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

President Donald Trump listens as he is introduced during the National Prayer Breakfast, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Washington. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump is applauding the January jobs report, saying it shows there's a "great spirit in the country right now."

Trump addressed last month's job report, which showed the U.S. economy adding 227,000 jobs and the unemployment rate at 4.8 percent. The report also says that more Americans started looking for work, although not all of them found jobs immediately.

Trump is joining business leaders and CEOs in the White House and also previewing some of his economic priorities. He says he expects "to be cutting a lot out of Dodd-Frank," the financial regulations put in place in response to the Great Recession.

The president says they'll be discussing how to bring back jobs, lower taxes and reduce regulations.

___

8:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump says that a "new radical Islamic terrorist" is behind an attack outside the Louvre Museum in Paris.

Trump tweeted early Friday that America needs to "get smart," in light of the incident.

He writes, "a new radical Islamic terrorist has just attacked in Louvre Museum in Paris. Tourists were locked down. France on edge again."

A knife-wielding man shouting "Allahu akbar" - "God is Great," in Arabic - attacked French soldiers on patrol near the museum Friday in what officials described as a suspected terror attack.

The soldiers first tried to fight off the attacker and then opened fire, shooting him five times.

There were no immediate details about the identity of the suspect.

___

7:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump says reports of his contentious conversation with Australia's prime minister are "fake news."

In a tweet Friday morning, Trump thanked Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull "for telling the truth about our very civil conversation that FAKE NEWS media lied about. Very nice!"

Turnbull told journalists that Trump had agreed to honor a deal to resettle refugees from among around 1,600 asylum seekers. Most are in island camps on the Pacific nations of Nauru and Papua New Guinea. Turnbull also said the U.S.-Australia relationship is strong.

Australia has refused to accept them and instead pays for them to be housed on the impoverished islands.

Trump earlier took to Twitter to call the agreement with Australia a "dumb deal."

___

7:04 a.m.

President Donald Trump says movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger "tried hard" to make "Celebrity Apprentice" a success, but has failed.

In an early morning Twitter post Friday, the president kept alive a theme he brought up a day earlier during his first appearance at the National Prayer Breakfast.

Trump, who once hosted the NBC reality TV show, took a pot shot there at Schwarzenegger, the current host and former California governor, over a ratings nosedive for the show.

On Friday, Trump said in his tweet, "Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger did a really bad job as Governor of California and even worse on the Apprentice ... but at least he tried hard!"

Schwarzenegger responded quickly to Thursday's remarks in a video on his verified Twitter account, suggesting that he and Trump switch jobs.