Winning images of our weekly photo contest

Meg Beasley of Wheaton

"Do it Like a Girl" -- Women's March in Chicago on January 21In addition to the creative signs that made many in the crowd stop to snap a quick picture or chuckle, several marchers paused to smile at these two girls who had the best seat in the house. I loved that they were dressed alike and clasped hands as (presumably) their fathers inched through the crowd. The pink-and-white "Do It Like a Girl" sign seemed to be the perfect caption and complemented their matching pink outfits. Seeing the girls reminded me of a photo I took during a trip to the Brookfield Zoo when my now college-aged daughter and her childhood friend enjoyed a good vantage point on their fathers' shoulders. It was great to see these dads sharing this historic event with the future generation of women.