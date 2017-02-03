Woman rescued after driving SUV into Fox River in Elgin; pedestrian injured

Elgin rescuers assisted a woman who drove an SUV into the Fox River by the National Street bridge, authorities said.

Divers were called to the bridge at 12:35 a.m. and found an SUV in the river with an occupant inside, officials said in a news release.

The driver of the SUV had struck a pedestrian in a nearby parking lot, then drove the vehicle into the river, authorities said.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in an ambulance as divers launched a rescue boat to pull the woman from the vehicle.

After being brought to shore, the driver was taken to the hospital, authorities said.

Divers from South Elgin Fire Department assisted in the rescue, authorities said.