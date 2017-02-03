Arlington Heights police release sketches of dognappers

Police have released this sketch of a woman suspected of stealing two designer dogs from an Arlington Heights pet store. Courtesy of Arlington Heights Police Department

Police have released this sketch of a man suspected of stealing two designer dogs from an Arlington Heights pet store. Courtesy of Arlington Heights Police Department

Arlington Heights police on Friday released sketches of a couple suspected of stealing two designer dogs from a pet shop.

Authorities say the dogs, a Shih Tzu-Poodle mix and a Havanese, were taken from the Happiness is Pets store, 15 W. Golf Road, at 5:57 p.m. Monday.

The store clerk who was on duty during the theft provided descriptions of the suspects to aid in creating the forensic sketches, police said.

Police also said Friday they received information that the suspects and dogs may have been sighted at the PetSmart store at Golf and Meacham roads in Schaumburg. No video surveillance footage was available from PetSmart or Happiness is Pets.

According to police, the suspects took the dogs when they were left alone while the clerk retrieved a mop to clean up a mess. The dogs, which weigh under 3 pounds and have microchips, are valued at $2,065 each.

The man and woman are described as being in their early 20s and of Middle Eastern or Indian decent. The man is about 5-foot-6-inches tall.

Anyone with information should call Arlington Heights Crime Stoppers at (847) 590-STOP or submit an anonymous tip by texting keyword 847AHPD to 847411. Callers and texters can be anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

