Schaumburg adding more specifics to pending trailer rules

A Schaumburg committee has postponed for a month its recommendation for new rules on the parking of hauling trailers in residential driveways while further suggested revisions are made.

These changes are based on a desire to be more specific about the length of such trailers and how long those of a restricted size would be allowed in driveways during the temporary process of loading or unloading.

But officials rejected one resident's suggestion that a maximum size also be set for several other vehicle categories as well.

Members of the planning, building and development committee remained adanmant Thursday that the new regulations will apply only to enclosed hauling trailers and not recreational vehicles, campers or anything else.

A 13-foot-high, 28-foot-long hauling trailer permanently parked in a driveway on Whitehall Court has sparked a neighbor dispute and an unavoidable need for greater regulation, committee Chairman Jack Sullivan said.

But with RV owners beginning to feel reassured they won't be affected by the new rules, it's not time to resurrect their fears, he added.

What isn't changing about the pending rules is that hauling trailers will be restricted to 9 feet high and 25 feet long. But staff members are now specifying that the height is to be measured from the ground and determing whether the length should be measured with or without the hitch.

Another area of the original draft that was felt to be too vague was how long even an oversize trailer could be allowed in a driveway for loading or unloading. Officials settled on a 72-hour period no more than once per month.

The revisions will return to the committee at its meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at village hall, 101 Schaumburg Court.

The committee then plans to refer it to the village board on Tuesday, March 14, which would in turn send it to the zoning board of appeals for a full review and public hearing on a yet unspecified date.