Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 2/3/2017 1:34 PM

Schaumburg adding more specifics to pending trailer rules

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • This 13-foot-high, 28-foot-long trailer in a Schaumburg driveway has sparked both a neighbor dispute and a pending recommendation for new village regulations.

      This 13-foot-high, 28-foot-long trailer in a Schaumburg driveway has sparked both a neighbor dispute and a pending recommendation for new village regulations.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer, 2016

  • This 13-foot-high, 28-foot-long trailer in a Schaumburg driveway has sparked both a neighbor dispute and a pending recommendation for new village regulations.

      This 13-foot-high, 28-foot-long trailer in a Schaumburg driveway has sparked both a neighbor dispute and a pending recommendation for new village regulations.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer, 2016

 
Eric Peterson
 
 

A Schaumburg committee has postponed for a month its recommendation for new rules on the parking of hauling trailers in residential driveways while further suggested revisions are made.

These changes are based on a desire to be more specific about the length of such trailers and how long those of a restricted size would be allowed in driveways during the temporary process of loading or unloading.

But officials rejected one resident's suggestion that a maximum size also be set for several other vehicle categories as well.

Members of the planning, building and development committee remained adanmant Thursday that the new regulations will apply only to enclosed hauling trailers and not recreational vehicles, campers or anything else.

A 13-foot-high, 28-foot-long hauling trailer permanently parked in a driveway on Whitehall Court has sparked a neighbor dispute and an unavoidable need for greater regulation, committee Chairman Jack Sullivan said.

But with RV owners beginning to feel reassured they won't be affected by the new rules, it's not time to resurrect their fears, he added.

What isn't changing about the pending rules is that hauling trailers will be restricted to 9 feet high and 25 feet long. But staff members are now specifying that the height is to be measured from the ground and determing whether the length should be measured with or without the hitch.

Another area of the original draft that was felt to be too vague was how long even an oversize trailer could be allowed in a driveway for loading or unloading. Officials settled on a 72-hour period no more than once per month.

The revisions will return to the committee at its meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at village hall, 101 Schaumburg Court.

The committee then plans to refer it to the village board on Tuesday, March 14, which would in turn send it to the zoning board of appeals for a full review and public hearing on a yet unspecified date.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account