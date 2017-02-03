MCC to talk about race relations during Black History Month

From left, Kofi Xola and Aislinn Pulley, both of the Chicago Chapter of Black Lives Matter, are part of a panel discussing racial awareness at McHenry County College during last year's Black History Month program. This year, the college will have another discussion on race relations later this month. Courtesy of McHenry County College

Nu-Agenda Band performs at McHenry County College as part of last year's Black History Month program. The band is set to perform again at the Crystal Lake college on Tuesday. Courtesy of McHenry County College

Soul food, jazz music, and a conversation on race relations are among the highlights of McHenry County College's Black History Month events starting next week.

The program kicks off with a cultural celebration from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday featuring jazz/soul music by Nu-Agenda Band in the commons area of Building B on MCC's Crystal Lake campus, 8900 Route 14.

The college will host a racial awareness workshop, "The Easiest Conversation on Race," on Feb. 22 for students and employees presented by Dar Mayweather, founder of DoingtheGoodWork.com.

The program, open to students, faculty and staff members, tackles questions about whether racism exists or if America truly is a post-racial society. It will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Luecht Conference Center.

Candice Johnson, MCC coordinator for multicultural affairs, said the discussion is meant to be less intimidating for people of all levels to talk about race relations.

Mayweather has presented this workshop at colleges nationwide. He begins by asking participants to write down the basic definitions of what race and racism means to them "to show everyone that we are more alike than we are different," she said.

"This conversation is about looking beyond that and recognizing that everyone has some work to do in regards to racial awareness," she said. "As we can see, there are tons of protests and things happening around the country. Here at MCC, we just want to promote an inclusive environment. We want to appreciate and accept our similarities and differences. We are here to work together."

Of the college's roughly 6,500 students, nearly 25 percent are minorities, she added.

A re-enactor will portray Harriet Tubman, exploring the life of the renowned leader of the Underground Railroad, and the hardships she endured and overcame, during a program from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 1 in the Luecht Conference Center. The program will conclude with a song-filled, first-person characterization of Tubman as a free woman. It is free and open to the public.