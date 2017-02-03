Breaking News Bar
 
Cubs' World Series trophy coming to Elgin

  • Thousands of Cubs fans like Ken Trayling of Glendale Heights showed up in Naperville when the Cubs 2016 World Series trophy made a stop there in December. The trophy will be in Elgin Feb. 12.

Elena Ferrarin
 
 

Cubs fans in the Elgin area rejoice -- you'll have a chance to "meet" the team's 2016 World Series trophy Feb. 12.

The trophy, which has visited Naperville and Schaumburg, will make a stop in Elgin from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 12 at Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave., Cubs officials said.

Julian Green, the Cubs' vice president of communications and community affairs, told the Daily Herald the decision to come to Elgin was made Friday afternoon.

"We have Cubs fans across the state and we'd like to share this experience with as many fans as possible," he said.

Being selected for the tour is, well, a home run, library spokeswoman Denise Raleigh said.

"We are overwhelmed. We think this will be a wonderful opportunity to bring people to our library, and really take part of the energy that happened with the Cubs victory," she said.

The trophy tour website lists a stop Saturday in Champaign, and stops in Nebraska and Iowa next week before coming to Elgin.

