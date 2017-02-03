Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 2/3/2017 5:08 PM

Lakemoor plans to open new village hall in March

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Lakemoor's new village hall is set to open in March

      Lakemoor's new village hall is set to open in March
    Mick Zawislak | Staff Photographer

  • Keith Ray, left, and Mike Forsythe, both of Midco Inc., install security and video systems at the new Lakemoor village hall.

      Keith Ray, left, and Mike Forsythe, both of Midco Inc., install security and video systems at the new Lakemoor village hall.
    Mick Zawislak | Staff Photographer

  • Lakemoor Mayor Todd Weihofen visits the board chambers at the new village hall expected to open in March.

      Lakemoor Mayor Todd Weihofen visits the board chambers at the new village hall expected to open in March.
    Mick Zawislak | Staff Photographer

  • Mike Forsythe of Midco Inc. explains what's involved in connecting a security and video system in the new Lakemoor village hall expected to open in March.

      Mike Forsythe of Midco Inc. explains what's involved in connecting a security and video system in the new Lakemoor village hall expected to open in March.
    Mick Zawislak | Staff Photographer

 
Mick Zawislak
 
 

Finishing touches continue and furniture will be delivered in two weeks as Lakemoor's new municipal and police center nears completion.

Since April, the traditional-looking facility on the south side of Route 120 has steadily taken shape. Budgeted for $6.2 million, the building will consolidate operations, replace cramped quarters, centralize records and boost the community's image.

"Now we have a building to fit who we really are," Village Administrator David Alarcon said.

At 13,900 square feet, the new building is much roomier than what village staff and police have been used to. Officials said the project is on schedule and at least $200,000 or more under budget, with an opening expected in early March.

In recent years, village operations have been located in rented space totaling about 2,000 square feet just west on Route 120 at Darrell Road. That set up replaced an old garage and fire house that had been used as a village hall but was demolished because of its condition. Police have been housed in an industrial building a few miles away off Route 12 and before that a double-wide trailer.

The new building has space for current and future needs. The police portion of the building, for example, has a separate locker room for female officers, even though none currently are on the force of 12 full-timers and five part-timers.

It also features proper interview rooms and holding areas built to Illinois Department of Corrections standards, such as an actual jail cell, rather than a fenced cage, and a separate cell for juveniles. A separate booking area, live scan fingerprint system and many other features currently lacking also are included.

"We'll be going to a facility actually built for a police department rather than retrofit to get by," Alarcon said.

Throughout the building -- but particularly of necessity for the police department -- are security and video systems that include features that alert others if an officer suddenly is not upright and scream sensors.

Those systems are connected by 30,000 feet of wire and cable. Voice and data networks comprise another 40,000 feet of wiring for a total between the two systems of more than 13 miles of connections.

The village hall portion will be large enough to consolidate and store all village records.

The village board room will be made available for public meeting space.

@dhmickzawislak

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account