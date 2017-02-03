Man charged with trying to kill Hanover Park homeowner after drug deal

A Chicago man whose criminal background includes several drug convictions and stints in prison was ordered held on $1.5 million bail Friday after accusations that he fired a gun at a Hanover Park man.

Gene Boyd, 30, is charged with attempted murder and discharge of a firearm. If convicted he faces between 26 and 30 years in prison.

Boyd's arrest stems from an incident prosecutors say occurred Jan. 28 on Apple Tree Street in Hanover Park. Boyd is accused of shooting at the owner of a home after a guest at the home underpaid for drugs, authorities said.

Assistant state's attorney David Mennie said the guest called a woman from a nearby convenience store and arranged to buy crack cocaine for $40.

But when she delivered it, the guest gave the woman $15 and ran to the house, Mennie said.

After that, prosecutors say Boyd, who is the woman's boyfriend, arrived and banged on the door of the home and yelled while the homeowner used his cellphone to take a photo of Boyd. The photo captured part of Boyd's face and his neck tattoo. Boyd returned to the black car, which drove away, Mennie said.

But the car returned and Boyd once again approached the house, Mennie said. This time the homeowner took another photo, which showed Boyd's entire face. According to Mennie, Boyd pulled out a black revolver, pointed it at the homeowner's head and fired, but the gun did not go off. Boyd fired again, Mennie said, and this time the bullet struck the window frame.

Both Boyd and the woman are known to police, Mennie said. Police arrested Boyd a few days later. No other arrests have been made, Mennie said.

Boyd has six felony convictions for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and one conviction for attempting to disarm a police officer.

He was sentenced to four years in prison in 2004. That was followed by a three-year sentence in 2008 and an eight-year sentence in 2010. Boyd also has a pending DUI case in Rolling Meadows, Mennie said.

Boyd next appears in court on Feb. 23.