Federal judge temporarily blocks President Trump's immigration restrictions

In this Feb. 2, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Associated Press

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson talks to reporters Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, following a hearing in federal court in Seattle. A U.S. judge on Friday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States after Washington state and Minnesota urged a nationwide hold on the executive order that has launched legal battles across the country. Associated Press

President Donald Trump's immigration restrictions were temporarily blocked nationwide by a federal judge who said the states of Washington and Minnesota can sue claiming their residents were harmed by the ban.

The ruling came after a federal judge in Boston on Friday refused to extend a temporary ruling blocking enforcement at that city's airport of Trump's ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries. The administration has also been sued over the order in Brooklyn, New York; Alexandria, Virginia; and Los Angeles.

U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle rejected a request by the federal government to put his temporary restraining order on hold. The judge told them he would help expedite an appeal.

Robart's ruling is among the most comprehensive legal admonishments of Trump's Jan. 27 executive order prohibiting immigrants from Iran, Iraq, Syria and four other nations from entering the U.S. for 90 days. The court order, effective immediately, will remain in place until the judge considers a motion to permanently invalidate the president's order, Washington State Attorney general Bob Ferguson said in a statement.

The case is State of Washington v. Trump, 17-cv-00141, U.S. District Court, Western District of Washington (Seattle.