Breaking News Bar
 
Entertainment
updated: 2/3/2017 8:58 AM

UK media regulator revokes licenses of Pakistani TV group

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LONDON -- Britain's media regulator has revoked the licenses of a popular Pakistani television group, a few weeks after it declared bankruptcy.

Media regulator Ofcom says in a statement Friday that it revoked the six licenses of ARY Network Limited on the grounds that it "is no longer providing the broadcasting services that it was licensed to provide." The company's bankruptcy came after losing a libel suit filed in London by its rival, Geo Television.

ARY is a subsidiary of the ARY Group of companies based in Dubai. The channel had recently campaigned against the owner of Geo Television, which is one of the most popular channels in Pakistan.

Ofcom had found last year that ARY broke broadcasting rules for offensive remarks against education campaigner Malala Yousafzai.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account