2/2/2017

3 Duke players to miss contact drills after surgeries

Associated Press
DURHAM, N.C. -- Duke says three returning players recovering from surgeries will not take part in contact drills when spring practice begins Friday.

Team spokesman Art Chase said Thursday that starting offensive tackle Gabe Brandner, starting linebacker Ben Humphreys and former starting quarterback Thomas Sirk will miss the contact portions of practice.

Brandner broke his left ankle during a loss to Pittsburgh in November, Humphreys had offseason shoulder surgery and Sirk missed the 2016 season after rupturing his left Achilles tendon twice in a seven-month span.

Daniel Jones took over for Sirk and threw for 2,836 yards and touchdowns as a redshirt freshman while rushing for seven TDs, and coach David Cutcliffe has said he considers Jones the starter.

