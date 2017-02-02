Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 2/2/2017 3:42 PM

Steelers re-sign long snapper Warren to 1-year deal

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back long snapper Greg Warren for a 13th season.

The Steelers signed Warren to a one-year contract on Thursday. The 35-year-old has played in 181 regular-season games and 15 playoff games for the Steelers since making the team in 2005. He is one of three holdovers from the 2005 team that won the club's fifth Super Bowl, along with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and linebacker James Harrison.

Warren, who also helped Pittsburgh claim a title after the 2008 season, is the second-longest tenured Steeler behind Roethlisberger.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account