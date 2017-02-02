Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 2/2/2017 6:07 PM

Union to look at equipment, concussion protocols

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By BARRY WILNER
Associated Press
 
 

HOUSTON -- The NFL players' union will be making a push for improved equipment and for more consistent compliance with the concussion protocol.

At their annual Super Bowl news conference Thursday, the NFL Players Association also insisted there will be no extension of the 10-year labor agreement signed in 2011. But the union would be open to a renegotiation before that deal expires.

Bengals offensive tackle Eric Winston, the union president, said he believes there's a "need to up research and what sort of equipment we can look at."

Winston also noted that the NFLPA has to "work with the teams because there has to be better adherence to the concussion protocol."

Executive Director DeMaurice Smith said that "no one is going to slip an addendum that is going to extend this (CBA) another few years."

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account