Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 2/2/2017 10:05 PM

Venezuela beats Puerto Rico 4-3 in Caribbean Series

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

MEXICO CITY -- Jesus Flores homered and drove in two runs, sending Venezuela to a 4-3 victory over Puerto Rico on Thursday night in the second day of play at the Caribbean Series.

Omar Bencomo allowed one run over five innings for Venezuela's Aguilas de Zulia, who scored three times in the second against the Criollos de Caguas.

The 27-year-old Bencomo, a member of the Minnesota Twins organization who spent part of last season with Triple-A Rochester, gave up four hits and struck out six in earning the win for the Venezuelans, who were off during the first day of competition.

Adalberto Flores took the loss after yielding five hits and four runs, two earned, in four innings.

Puerto Rico has dropped both its games in the tournament and will play Cuba and the Dominican Republic in the upcoming days.

In the Caribbean Series, five teams play against each other in the first round and the top four advance to the semifinals.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account