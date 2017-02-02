Spurs' Popovich ties NBA mark for wins with 1 franchise

Philadelphia 76ers forward Ersan Ilyasova (7), of Turkey, prepares to shoot against San Antonio Spurs forward David Lee during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in San Antonio. Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers forward Richaun Holmes, center, reaches for the rebound against San Antonio Spurs' Joel Anthony (30) and David Lee during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in San Antonio. Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers guard T.J. McConnell, center, gets tangled up between San Antonio Spurs forwards Davis Bertans, left, of Latvia, and Kawhi Leonard during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in San Antonio. Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers forward Ersan Ilyasova (7), of Turkey, tangles with San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili, of Argentina, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in San Antonio. Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili, center right, of Argentina, tangles with Philadelphia 76ers' Ersan Ilyasova (7), of Turkey, and T.J. McConnell (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in San Antonio. Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO -- Gregg Popovich tied the NBA record for the most career wins with a single franchise, earning his 1,127th in the San Antonio Spurs' 102-86 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

Popovich matched Jerry Sloan of Utah for the league mark as San Antonio had 15 steals and forced 23 turnovers, both season highs, in winning its 12th straight at home over Philadelphia and 11th straight overall against the 76ers.

Kawhi Leonard scored 19 points and Dewayne Dedmon had 13 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double for the Spurs.

The frontcourts for both teams were depleted, with San Antonio missing LaMarcus Aldridge and Pau Gasol, and Philadelphia without Joel Embiid, Nerlens Noel and Robert Covington. Aldridge and Embiid were both late scratches with minor knee ailments.

The 76ers' frontcourt got 25 points and 10 rebounds from Ersan Ilyasova, and Dario Saric added 14 points.

Philadelphia was held to 33 points in the second half, and San Antonio outscored the 76ers 31-20 in the third quarter after losing an eight-point lead in the second.

Ilyasova had seven points during a 14-2 run beginning midway through the second quarter that gave the Sixers their first lead at 44-40.

TIP-INS

76ers: Embiid remained at home to rest a bruised left knee. He will have his knee looked at Friday and a decision will be made at that time about his availability for Saturday's game in Miami. ... Noel missed the game with an upper respiratory infection ... Covington sat out with a bruised right hand. ... Philadelphia has not won in San Antonio since Jan. 3, 2004 - 83-77. ... The 76ers were also without assistant coach Jim O'Brien. The 64-year-old coach is battling the flu, but will be with the team Saturday in Miami. ... Philadelphia has missed 167 games due to injury, illness or rest.

Spurs: Aldridge sat out with a sore right knee. He has missed three games this season, including two for rest. ... Tony Parker is 61st in career minutes at 35,541, passing the 35,516 of Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas. ... Gasol missed his eighth straight game since breaking his fourth metacarpal on Jan. 19. Popovich said Gasol should be back after the All-Star break and could return to play a game or two before the break. San Antonio has missed 53 total games this season due to injury or rest.

UP NEXT

76ers: At Miami on Saturday night.

Spurs: Host Denver on Saturday night.