updated: 2/2/2017 10:29 PM

Clip of Trump granddaughter singing spreads on Chinese web

BEIJING -- A brief video clip of Donald Trump's granddaughter singing in Chinese is circulating to strong approval on the internet in China, even while some criticized the U.S. president's failure to send greetings for the Lunar New Year.


The clip posted by Trump's daughter Ivanka shows 5-year-old Arabella Kushner singing best wishes for the holiday while playing with a traditional Chinese puppet.

On Wednesday, Ivanka and Arabella made a surprise visit to the Chinese Embassy in Washington to take part in the festivities.

While the Trump women received praise, the lack of a greeting from the president "triggered heated discussion" among the Chinese public over the possible ramifications for bilateral relations, the official newspaper Global Times said Friday. Trump has criticized China over its alleged unfair trade practices and other issues.

