Woodstock Willie says bundle up for six more weeks of winter

After weeks of dismal grayness, dawn arrived with a clear sky Thursday in Woodstock, which could only mean one thing given it was Groundhog Day: six more weeks of winter.

Before a shivering, dressed-in-layers crowd of hundreds of spectators and a full contingent of TV cameras on the town square, a feisty Woodstock Willie reluctantly was lifted from his ceremonial home on the bandstand and was said to have seen his shadow.

In the lore of prognosticating rodents that is bad news and elicited a loud collective moan. But the prediction didn't dim the enthusiasm for the event, a highlight of five days of activities to mark the 25th anniversary of the filming of "Groundhog Day," the Bill Murray classic shot for six weeks in town.

The Groundhog Day ceremony on the square hasn't been around quite as long but is identified with the city and draws a healthy audience, including an impressive array of stuffed animal rodents. Spectators Thursday included Susan Bocian, a 30-year resident and extra in the film.

"I was in the crowd. I was here for three days doing that," she said.

Meeting Murray and co-star Andie MacDowell was a highlight. But the 12-hour days were tricky in the sense that the theme of the movie was that Murray's character relived the events of the day over and over. That meant the other characters did, too.

"You have to do the same thing," said Bocian, who described it as an exciting, though long, three days.

"I own it," she said of the movie. "It's really cool when you see your community on screen."

Bob Hudgins, location manager for the movie, came from Austin, Texas for the event Thursday and led a walking tour of 15 sites. He said he was happy to see the storefronts on the square occupied, as there were many vacancies when the film was shot. Dealing with traffic and normal activities in the middle of town presented a challenge.

"I love the fact the town has embraced this," Hudgins said. "I also worked on 'Field of Dreams,' which has an afterlife as well. This is very, very special."

Bob Meyers of Hammond, Indiana, agrees. He has seen the movie 30 times or more and took a hard-to-come-by vacation day for his second Groundhog Day visit to Woodstock.

"My wife is ready to kill me because I keep watching the movie. She can't stand it," he said.

Many first-timers, including Polly and Steve Carter, a retired couple from Roscoe, braved a wind chill near zero for the experience.

"It's big news. Always wanted to come but never did. This is the year," said Polly,

"It's nice. It's something Woodstock can hang its hat on," said Dave Marsalla, who came with his wife, Mary, daughter, Ava, and son, Sonny, a third-grader who won a local poster contest with his image of a groundhog wearing a Cubs jersey.

Groundhog Days Committee member Rick Bellairs said he was told this Woodstock Willie was a descendant of the groundhog featured in the movie.

And what of his accuracy?

"No, we haven't kept track of his record," Bellairs said.

