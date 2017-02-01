Wisconsin's 2017 class led by QB Jack Coan, OL Kayden Lyles

hello

After sharing time at quarterback for Wisconsin last year with now-departed senior Bart Houston, returning sophomore Alex Hornibrook should have the job to himself heading into the 2017 season.

Competition is coming, though, from one of the leading members of the new recruiting class: Jack Coan.

Coan, one of two quarterbacks among 18 scholarship prospects to join the program this year, has already enrolled at the university and will participate in spring practice with the Badgers. The 6-foot-3 Coan, who is from Sayville High School on New York's Long Island and was also a national recruit in lacrosse, was selected as the Gatorade Player of the Year award winner for the state after finishing his career with Long Island records for passing yards (9,787) and passing touchdowns (128). He also rushed for 2,551 yards and 33 scores.

"You get to spend time at a slower pace, teaching him the offense," coach Paul Chryst said Wednesday, touting the early-enrollee benefit as he introduced the class on national signing day.

Other things to know:

Top 25 Class: No.

Best in class: OG Kayden Lyles, Middleton, Wisconsin. The 6-foot-3, 315-pound son of former Badgers player Kevin Lyles and the younger brother of QB Kare Lyles, who redshirted last season. Lyles was raised in Scottsdale, Arizona, before moving to the suburb of Madison for his senior year .

Best of the rest: OT Tyler Beach, Grafton, Wisconsin; OG Logan Bruss, Kimberly, Wisconsin; Coan; WR Danny Davis , Springfield, Ohio; OG Alex Fenton, Menomonie, Wisconsin; TE Jake Ferguson, Madison, Wisconsin; WR Cade Green, Austin, Texas; RB Jonathan Taylor, Salem, New Jersey; LB Andrew Van Ginkel , Rock Valley, Iowa; QB Danny Vanden Boom, Kimberly, Wisconsin.

Late addition: Davis. Four-star recruit announced his decision at afternoon news conference at school. Also took official visits to Kentucky and West Virginia.

One who got away: DL Juan Harris, Janesville, Wisconsin. Many of state's top prospects stay home, but Badgers weren't among his finalists. Three-star recruit from Parker High School picked Indiana over several other Big Ten offers.

How they'll fit in: Van Ginkel is the most likely to see immediate playing time this season, with the loss of Vince Biegel and T.J. Watt at the outside spots. Van Ginkel started his college career at South Dakota and was the Missouri Valley conference freshman of the year in 2015. He played last season for Iowa Western Community College.

___

For the full list: http://www.uwbadgers.com/sports/2017/1/27/national-signing-day-2017.aspx

___

For more college football coverage: http://www.collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25