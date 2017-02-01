No. 2 Baylor rolls past Iowa State 83-52

Baylor coach Kim Mulkey watches from the bench during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Ames, Iowa. Associated Press

Baylor guard Alexis Jones (30) drives to the basket past Iowa State guard Emily Durr during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Ames, Iowa. Associated Press

AMES, Iowa -- Alexis Prince scored 22 points and second-ranked Baylor beat Iowa State 83-52 Wednesday night for its 20th straight win.

It was the second time in three games that Prince topped 20 points for the Lady Bears (22-1, 11-0 Big 12), who overcame a shaky start with a 13-0 run that put the game out of reach.

Iowa State (12-10, 3-8) started strong at home, pulling to 34-31 late in the first half. But Baylor opened the second half with nine straight points and pushed its lead to 57-36 midway through the third quarter.

The Lady Bears outscored Iowa State 45-21 in the second half. Nina Davis scored 13 points and Alexis Jones had 12 for Baylor.

Jadda Buckley scored all 13 of her points in the first half for the Cyclones, who had won two of their previous three games following a terrible start to Big 12 play.

But Iowa State scored just six points in the third quarter on 2 of 14 shooting.

THE BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Lady Bears defense was very leaky at times in the first half, allowing the much smaller Cyclones to score 18 points in the paint. But Baylor got it turned around and continued its march toward an unbeaten Big 12 record. A trip to No. 12 Texas on Feb. 20 remains the toughest contest left in the regular season.

Iowa State: The Cyclones beat third-ranked Baylor at home two years ago - which helped propel them to the NCAA Tournament. Iowa State is almost certain to miss out on a bid for the second year in a row after making nine straight trips from 2007-15.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Baylor will likely remain ranked second with a win Saturday at Texas Tech. Top-ranked UConn is unbeaten and is also the only team to beat Baylor.

UP NEXT

The Lady Bears face the Red Raiders in Lubbock.

Iowa State plays at West Virginia on Saturday.

