Backstrom has 3-point night as Capitals beat Bruins 5-3

hello

Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40) of Finland and teammates Adam McQuaid (54), and Zdeno Chara (33) build their defense against Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. The Capitals won 5-3. Associated Press

Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40) of Finland watches the puck hits the net on a score by Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. The Capitals won 5-3. Associated Press

Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40) of Finland watches Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) falls inside the goal as Evgeny Kuznetsov scores the Capital's fifth and final goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. The Capitals won 5-3. Associated Press

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) of Russia is congratulated by his teammates Dmitry Orlov (9) also of Russia, Matt Niskanen (2), Marcus Johansson (90) of Sweden, and Tom Wilson (43) after scoring the fifth and final goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. The Capitals won 5-3. Associated Press

Boston Bruins defenseman Colin Miller (6) seats with the puck while Washington Capitals center Jay Beagle (83) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Associated Press

Washington Capitals left wing Andre Burakovsky (65), of Austria, tries to maneuver around Boston Bruins center Austin Czarnik (27), during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Associated Press

Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller (86) and Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92), of Russia, battle for the puck control during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Associated Press

Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen (2) skates away from Boston Bruins center Frank Vatrano (72) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Associated Press

Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen (2), checks into the board Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Associated Press

Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie, center, celebrates his first period goal with teammate Alex Ovechkin (8) of Russia during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Something about facing the Boston Bruins brings out the best in the Washington Capitals.

Nicklas Backstrom had three points, Braden Holtby made 30 saves and Alex Ovechkin continued to climb the NHL's goal-scoring charts as league-leading Washington won its eighth consecutive game against Boston, 5-3 on Wednesday night.

Snapping the Bruins' winning streak at three, Holtby improved to 11-2-0 in his career against them.

"We seem to play good against them," said Holtby, who stopped 15 of 16 shots he faced in the third period to preserve the victory. "They're a fun team to play against. I like teams that play hard, play hard in front of the net. It's an enjoyable game to play."

It was an enjoyable offensive game for the Capitals' top line of Ovechkin, Backstrom and T.J. Oshie. Backstrom had a goal and assisted on a goal by each of his linemates as Ovechkin passed Ron Francis for 27th on the all-time goals list and passed Wayne Gretzky for power-play goals with the 205th of his career.

Ovechkin's 25th goal of the season has him second in the league, three shy of longtime rival Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Ovechkin also tied Hockey Hall of Famer Joe Sakic for 14th in power-play goals.

"It's nice to be in this company," Ovechkin said. "Obviously, passing those players means a lot, so I'm pretty happy."

A big reason Ovechkin is amid that exclusive company is Backstrom, his center for a majority of the past decade. Backstrom now has 34 assists in 30 regular-season games against Boston and drove the top line's success a night after coach Barry Trotz said his top players lost the matchup with John Tavares and the New York Islanders.

"I was real happy with their response," Trotz said. "That's what leadership does. All those three guys are leaders on our hockey team, and they can lead by example."

Bruins leaders Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand did that in a losing effort, though in different ways. Marchand scored two power-play goals to give him six in his past four games, while Bergeron tried to gut it out after taking a slap shot from Matt Niskanen to the right leg early in the third period.

Bergeron came back to play two more shifts before leaving the game for good. Coach Claude Julien said Thursday update on Bergeron will "hopefully better than worse."

Goaltender Tuukka Rask, who allowed five goals on 22 shots while playing on consecutive nights, said he popped his groin late in the game but called it "nothing major."

Marchand became the first Bruins player to put up three two-goal games out of four since Hall of Famer and current team president Cam Neely in 1992. Marchand, who has been criticized for a recent spate of trips and slew foots, assisted on David Krejci's third-period goal and has nine points in his past four games, but him providing the only offense was a weak point for Boston.

"Some guys have to step up and give us some offense here," Julien said. "Our power play's good, it's scoring goals, but 5-on-5 we definitely have to be better."

No problem there for the Capitals, who also got even-strength goals from Brett Connolly and Evgeny Kuznetsov in a complete showing.

"It seemed like all four lines and the D and Holts, we were all kind of going together," said Oshie, who scored his 19th goal of the season on a breakaway created by Backstrom 3:06 in. "Everyone was playing fast."

NOTES: Starting for the second consecutive night, Rask allowed five goals on 22 shots. ... Capitals RW Justin Williams missed the game with an undisclosed lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day. ... Referee Garrett Rank took puck to the face when a shot by Ovechkin banked off the glass and went down to the ice for a few seconds. Rank got up, laughed it off and didn't miss a shift.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Capitals: Visit the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday in a matchup of the Eastern Conference divisional leaders.

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/SWhyno .