Griffin scores 29, Clippers bounce back to beat Suns 124-114

Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan stares at a referee as he leaves the court after a flagrant foul call during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Phoenix. Jordan was ejected from the game. Associated Press

Phoenix Suns forward P.J. Tucker (17) reacts to a call during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Phoenix. Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32) shoots over Phoenix Suns center Tyson Chandler (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Phoenix. Associated Press

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) passes around Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Phoenix. Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers forward Luc Richard Mbah a Moute (12) chases down the lose ball as Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss pursues during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Phoenix. Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32) drives past Phoenix Suns forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Phoenix. Associated Press

PHOENIX -- Blake Griffin scored 29 points and the Los Angeles Clippers bounced back from a humiliating 46-point loss at Golden State to beat the Phoenix Suns 124-114 on Wednesday night.

The victory over the team with the worst record in the West left Los Angeles 2-4 since Chris Paul went down with a torn left thumb ligament.

Raymond Felton added 18 points and J.J. Redick 16 for the Clippers

Los Angeles never trailed, but Phoenix cut the lead to two four times and was down by just one at 94-93 with 10:26 to play.

Eric Bledsoe scored 41 to tie the career high he set two games ago, but Phoenix lost its fifth in a row. Devin Booker added 20 points, his 14th straight game scoring at least 20.

The Clippers' DeAndre Jordan drew a flagrant foul two for flattening Phoenix's Marquese Chriss and was ejected with 4:52 left in the third quarter.

Los Angeles led by as many as 14 early in the third quarter and was up 83-71 when Jordan left. The Suns came back to twice cut it to two late in the third quarter.

Bledsoe's reverse layup in traffic cut it to 90-88 with 10 seconds left, but Brandon Bass' jumper put the Clippers up 98-88 entering the fourth quarter.

P.J. Tucker's 3-pointer made it a one-point game, 94-93, with 10:26 to play. But Bass, who didn't play in the first half, sank a jumper and made two free throws and Los Angeles led 98-93.

Phoenix stayed close for a while and was down 109-106 after Bledsoe's three-point play with 3:50 left. But Redick banked in a 3-pointer from the top of the key to make it 112-106, and Felton's 3 with 2:15 to play pretty much sealed the win.

The Clippers led by as many as 11 in the second quarter.

The Clippers never trailed and were up 45-34 in the second when Marreese Speights scored inside with 8:50 left.

But a Phoenix lineup mostly of reserves, led by Leandro Barbosa, narrowed the gap. Phoenix scored the last seven points of the half, five by Bledsoe, to cut the lead to 62-59 at the break.

STRANGE STATS

The Clippers shot 59 percent to the Suns' 38 percent in the first half, but led by only three points. The reasons: the Suns took 11 more shots (55-44). They grabbed 14 offensive rebounds to the Clippers' 3 and, as a result, had a 20-9 advantage in second-chance points.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Coach Doc Rivers made his team on Monday watch its 46-point loss at Golden State. ... The Clippers are 3-0 against Phoenix this season, two without Paul.

Suns: In January, guards Devin Booker and Eric Bledsoe averaged 25.4 points and 24.4 points, respectively. Booker ranked 14th and Bledsoe 18th in January scoring. ... Booker's string of 20-point games (14) is the longest by a first- or second-year player since Griffin did it 20 games in a row in 2010-11.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Los Angeles returns home for a rematch with the Warriors, who routed the Clippers at Golden State 144-98 on Saturday.

Suns: After an 0-3 homestand, Phoenix plays the Kings in Sacramento on Friday night.