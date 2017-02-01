Chicago Cubs acquire young pitcher from Rockies

Looking to take a chance on a hard-throwing right-handed pitcher, the Cubs acquired Eddie Butler from the Colorado Rockies for pitcher James Farris.

The two clubs also swapped international bonus money slot positions, with the Cubs giving the Rockies slot 28 and getting slot 94 in return.

Butler, who turns 26 next month, throws a 93-mph fastball along with a slider and changeup, according to Fangraphs.com. Butler (6-foot-2, 180) has spent parts of the past three seasons with Colorado, going 6-16 with a 6.50 ERA (115 ER/159.1 IP) in 36 appearances (28 starts).

To make room on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Dylan Floro was designated for assignment.

Farris, who will turn 25 in April, was 4-13 with 22 saves and a 2.91 ERA in 88 minor league relief appearances covering the past three seasons.