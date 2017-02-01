Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 2/1/2017 8:53 AM

German church OKs case-by-case Communion for remarried

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

VATICAN CITY -- Germany's bishops have declared that Pope Francis' outreach to divorced and civilly remarried Catholics opens the door to letting them receive Communion.

In a statement Wednesday, the German bishops' conference says Francis' document titled "The Joy of Love" sets out how pastors can provide "differentiated solutions" to individual cases through a process of accompaniment. They said that method "opens the possibility of receiving the sacraments of reconciliation and the Eucharist."

So far, Argentine and Maltese bishops have issued similar guidelines. The Maltese bishops have gone even further, saying the Eucharist cannot be denied to these Catholics if, after a path of spiritual discernment, they are at peace with God.

Francis' doctrinal czar, however, says in an interview that church doctrine prevents these Catholics from receiving Communion.

