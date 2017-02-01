Breaking News Bar
 
US flirts with softer stance on Russia's conduct in Ukraine

By MATTHEW LEE
WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration appears to be taking a low-key approach to a flare-up in violence in eastern Ukraine where the government accuses Russian-backed forces of stepping up attacks.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer had little to say on Wednesday when asked about the administration's position on the renewed fighting. He said only that President Donald Trump has been kept aware of developments.

A day earlier, the administration, through the State Department, responded to renewed fighting but omitted any mention of Russia in a six-sentence statement.

The omission of Russia contrasted sharply with statements from the Obama administration, which sharply criticized Moscow for supporting the separatists and not fulfilling its obligations under a 2015 truce plan signed in Minsk, Belarus.

